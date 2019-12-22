THE Mediterranean is the world’s most stunning open-air museum.

From 16th century terracotta houses clinging to Genoese coasts, to the naturalist architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona and the Vieux-Port of Marseille, where fresh fish has been landed for the last 2,500 years, the Med is culture at its finest.

MAGICAL: The Genoese coastline

Which is why leading cruise operator MSC Cruises is now offering a special Mediterranean tour covering the best of the Med, with a taste of the Atlantic thrown in.

The 12-day cruise departing from Barcelona will take passengers down to Morocco’s Casablanca, before anchoring in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Portugal’s Funchal island, back to Malaga for a victory lap of Rome, Genoa and Marseille.

Instead of uncomfortable aeroplane seats and reheated meals, guests will be treated to the lavish MSC Poesia cruiseliner with a spa and sushi bar to boot.

The superb amenities on board include three top-deck swimming pools, four whirlpool baths and a giant poolside cinema screen.

LUXURY: The view from the MSC Poesia

If you’re wanting to stay in shape during your cruise, there are many sports and fitness activities available on board, including a basketball court, tennis court and state-of-the-art gym.

Passengers can choose from five different rooms, from the interior Bella room (€599) to the interior Fantastica (€649), outside Fantastica (€749), balcony Bella (€949) and balcony Fantastica (€999).

The cruise departs on November 5, 2020.

There’s no better time than now to book one of our Mediterranean cruises. Enjoy an incredible vacation to the Med surrounded by cultural capitals, stunning coastlines, sophisticated towns and delicious food.