GUARDIA Civil and Europol have arrested 68 people at 30 companies involved in illegal gas emissions polluting the air we breathe with around 76 million kilos of carbon dioxide (CO2).

TOXIC SUBSTANCES: Found in old air conditioning units

That level of pollution is akin to a car driving 20,000 times around the earth’s equator.

The Spanish Central Prosecutor’s Office (Environmental Crime) had monitored the activities of organisations that manage ‘end-of-life’ cars in various parts of the country.

Those responsible were allegedly disposing of toxic substances found in air-con systems, similar to those found in old fridges, which must be disposed of in line with EU rules.

