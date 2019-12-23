“GO where your creativity takes you,” is the advice of the playwright who became Gibraltar Cultural Ambassador recently.

Julian Felice was rewarded at a government ceremony for his growing list of self-written plays which have enriched Gibraltar’s imagination.

HONOUR: Gibraltar’s hard-working man of theatre

“I felt very honoured to win the award,” Felice told The Olive Press. “I love doing what I do and to have my work recognised and appreciated in this way was very gratifying.

“But I don’t think it will change my perception or perspective at all – I will keep on doing what I enjoy doing, regardless of any award.”

The Head of Drama at Bayside school revealed he writes and directs plays purely for pleasure.

STUDENTS: The Bayside drama studio had a special atmosphere

“I enjoy all aspects of theatre and like working with creative people,” he revealed. “I don’t see this investment of time as a chore as it is something that I am genuinely passionate about and that drives me on.”

‘Gratifying’

Writing about subjects that are provocative to him on a local and global scale comes as second nature to his critical mind.

“Some of my plays ask difficult questions because I like to make audiences look at themselves through what they see in the plays.

“I write about whatever may be burning inside me at the time, and anything else is a by-product.

“If this has any positive impact on anyone, then that will always be a bonus.”

ACTOR: Not just behind the scenes, Felice in action on stage

Felice finds it ‘gratifying’ that his plays have been acted out in both the UK and the USA.

“I hope that my legacy will be more about the students I have taught, whatever impact I may have had on them, and what contributions they might make in the future,” he concluded.

His next play, Every Time We Think Of Them, on motherhood, will be performed at the Gibraltar Drama Festival in March.