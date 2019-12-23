Holidays are the perfect time for all things festive. In the last couple of years, the holiday exhibitions have become a staple in every major city.

Whether it is some holiday-themed art, or decorations or the fair for local shops to display their holiday products, you’re bound to have the Holiday spirit if you visit any event or exhibitions of this sort. The local fairs are a great way to spend a weekend with friends and family and they’re usually cheaper than more traditional weekend activities. If you’re going to see the Christmas lights you might not even need to pay anything. Either way, holiday-themed activities are a great way to destress in December and we listen to some of the best Holiday exhibitions around the world.

Madrid’s Christmas lights

Everyone loves Christmas lights, and if you in Spain for the season don’t miss out on a chance to look at the city’s Christmas lights. Last year Madrid lit up 7.4 million LED lights around the city. The light goes up to around the end of November and they stay lit up till January 6th. You can opt for the Christmas bus called “Navilux- Bu de Navidad” that will take you to all the prettiest places around town where you can enjoy the Christmas lights. The ride takes 50 minutes and costs 4 euros. There’s even a Christmas light show called Las Luces del Real Jardín Botánico.

The show takes place at the Royal Botanical Gardens, the tickets are a bit pricier but the show is definitely worth it.

Crown’s Christmas ARTVO Exhibition

Australia’s Crown Casino and Resort is one of the most famous tourist destinations around the world. The Crown offers luxurious gambling venues that attract up to 10 million tourists every year and it is one of the top Australian VIP casinos. But that is not all that the resort offers. The Crown along with its world-famous restaurants is a very sought after experience, especially around the holidays. You will need to book it months in advance to get to enjoy a seat at one of the restaurants. What a lot of people don’t know is that the Crown resort also hosts exhibitions and this time around the Christmas themed, trick-art gallery is occupying the famous hall. This is a collection of contemporary holiday pieces that are interactive and fun. What’s great is that they are meant to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike and you’re promised to get a lot of good pictures out of it.

Christmasworld in Frankfurt

Christmasworld concept and exhibition grounds were introduced this year and the tradition will likely continue to grow. There are four halls dedicated to this Christmas fair and each one of them has a centerpiece, which might mean a special exhibition area, a complementary program of the event or networking or restaurant/cafe area. At this exhibition you will see Christmas and seasonal decorations, florists requisites & garden decoration, candles & fragrances as well as ribbons & wrapping.