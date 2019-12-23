A MAN has been arrested for reckless driving after filming himself driving at over 200km/hr.

The 21-year-old, known only as M.A.C.R., shared a video of himself driving at 202km/hr through the San Pedro tunnel after a night of partying in Marbella.

The clip, taken on May 27 of this year, was circulated through Instagram before being seen by police.

It shows an Instagram story of the driver which includes a tray of shots and a huge bottle of luxury vodka.

At one point he pours himself a vodka redbull with the capiton ‘the last one!.

He then films himself driving through San Pedro tunnel in the early hours of the morning.

The Volkswagen Golf was exceeding the speed limit by some 122km/hr.

The driver is to be sentenced by a judge for a crime against public road safety.