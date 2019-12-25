A STUNNING new 68-room boutique hotel has been unveiled in time for Christmas.

Palacio Solecio in Malaga features a menu from Michelin star chef Jose Carlos Garcia, a gym, cocktail bar and conference rooms.

A €30 million investment transformed the 18th-century former home and paper warehouse of Italian merchant Felix Solesio into the four-star luxury retreat.

Rustic wrought iron details have been preserved in the hotel’s windows and balconies, as has the building’s sweeping staircase.