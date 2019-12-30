TERRORIST group Al Qaeda has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on a Spanish theatre group.

The frenzied violence occurred during a TV performance in the Saudi capital, Riyadh in November.

Shocking footage, broadcast live, shows two knifemen storm the stage, before they randomly attack the actors.

??URGENTE: Una persona acuchilla a varios actores y actrices durante una función en un teatro de Riyadh, Arabia Saudí. El momento en que se produce el ataque.pic.twitter.com/tgTLvylTs7 — Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) November 11, 2019 ATTACK: The moment terrorists jumped onstage and began stabbing performers

Four Spanish Nationals were wounded in the attack, although none of them were seriously injured.

According to the official Al-Ekhbariya television station, the attack was carried out by a 33-year-old Yemeni native and member of the Yemeni sector of Al Qaeda.

The pro-government Okaz newspaper also reported that the attacker aimed to ‘inflict chaos and destruction’ in protest at Riyadh’s relaxation of its entertainment laws.

The performance by the Spanish theatre group was a landmark performance in the country as it was the first since the Saudi Government began easing the decades-old restrictions.