TWO men have been arrested after a pig was beat up with a sledgehammer before being put down.

The alleged attackers, aged 51 and 38, are believed to have tied the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig to a fence by its snout on a farm in Valladolid.

A vet was forced to put down the animal after it sustained severe bleeding from several wounds.

BRUTAL: A vet was forced to put down the Vietnamese pig because its injuries were so severe

Witnesses alerted the emergency services after discovering the injured beast and the discarded hammer.

The pig was held down with an instrument, known in Spain as an ‘acial’, which clamps around its snout so it can’t move.

Policia Nacional cuffed the duo, known respectively as CN and SVT, on December 22.

One of the men was held at the scene, while the other fled and had to be tracked down by police.