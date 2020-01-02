BULLFIGHTING will be returning to Cordoba this weekend but with an aim to bring the blood sport to a much younger audience.

The new owners of the city’s Plaza de Toros, Lances de Futuro, have organised a workshop for kids on the controversial pastime.

This Saturday local children will be able to gain an insight into the culture and the experience of bullfighting.

A Lances de Futuro spokesperson said it will provide: “A series of activities related to bullfighting so that children and families spend a pleasant time in a bullring.”

ARENA: The Plaza de Toros in Cordoba

While on the surface the initiative seems innocent enough, bullfighting has become an increasingly hot topic of debate.

For years animal welfare groups have fought to bring an end to the barbaric and inhumane treatment of bulls used in events.

Recent studies have shown that only 29% of the population support bullfighting, and three quarters of the population have not attended a fight in the past five years.

Many regional Spanish governments however are still fighting to keep it an integral part of Spanish culture, claiming that it has its roots deeply embedded in the foundations of the country.

CONTROVERSIAL: Bullfighting has been met with widespread protests in Spain

The right leaning Partido Popular has been a long-time supporter of the sport and continues to veto any attempts to impose bans at a regional level, despite increasing pressure from animal cruelty organisations.

So far in Spain, only Catalunya and the Balearic Islands have made steps to enforce bullfighting bans.

The former has been subjected to pressure from the Spanish government to lift the ban so that Catalunya can maintain its ‘commitment to Spanish heritage.’

The Balearics, while not able to introduce a blanket ban, have been able to legislate strict guidelines that have made the viability of holding bullfights nearly impossible.

Critics of the event have slammed the organisers for introducing children to such a cruel sport, but bullfighting in Spain is not going anywhere just yet.