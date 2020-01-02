A BRITISH tourist is an ‘important’ witness in the investigation into how a British dad and his two kids died in a swimming pool, it has emerged.

Gabriel Diya, 52, and his children Praise Emmanuel, 16, and Comfort, nine, were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, in Fuengirola.

But now the lawyer of the tragic trio’s wife and mum, has said he has been contacted by a holidaymaker who may have ‘information’.

Olubunmi Diya’s lawyer, Javier Toro has put the anonymous Brit in contact with the Guardia Civil, according to the Sun.

TRAGIC: A sign at the pool at Club La Costa World (left) where Gabriel and Comfort (right) died along with Praise on Christmas Eve

Toro said: “He didn’t see the drowning itself but he was one of the first people to arrive after it happened and because of the knowledge he has I think he could bring something important to the investigation.

“He was a tourist and he contacted me via email because he feels he has information that he thinks could be important which I think he has.

“I’d rather not say at this stage exactly what it is but I think it’s valuable information because of the knowledge this person has.

“He has an expertise in a certain area which I believe could assist the investigation.”

RIP: Gabriel (left) has left behind Olubunmi (right)

It comes after police said the incident was a freak accident and that the family couldn’t swim—a move Olubunmi said she was ‘not satisfied’ with.

Toro added: “It’s very rare for three people to die in the centre of a swimming pool – especially in the case of a tall, hefty man.”

SCENE: Pool where three family members drowned (GOOGLE MAPS)

Olubunmi said: “Something must have happened apart from a simple error or simple accident.”

“We never informed the police or anyone that the family members could not swim.

“The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred. The children were not left unattended.

“We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times.

“The children went into the pool using the steps but found themselves dragged into the middle, which was deeper and called for help when they could not get out.

“My daughter did not fall into the water. My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband.

“By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water.”