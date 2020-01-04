THE Spanish calendar has a total of 12 national holidays this year – the same as 2019.

Of these, eight will be held jointly throughout Spain, while there are some regional variations.

This year, five of the eight national holidays also fall on a Friday or Monday, meaning some people can enjoy a three-day weekend.

In Spain this is known as a ‘puente’ or ‘bridge’ in English.

The eight national holidays celebrated in 2020 are January 1 (New Year), January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), April 10 (Good Friday), May 1 (Work Party), August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (National Holiday of Spain), December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Nativity of the Lord).

Andalucia also has holidays on February 28 (Andalucia’s day), April 9 (Holy Thursday), November 2 (Feast of All Saints) and December 7 (Spanish Constitution Day).

Here is the full list of 12 holidays in Andalucia in 2020: