THE Spanish calendar has a total of 12 national holidays this year – the same as 2019.
Of these, eight will be held jointly throughout Spain, while there are some regional variations.
This year, five of the eight national holidays also fall on a Friday or Monday, meaning some people can enjoy a three-day weekend.
In Spain this is known as a ‘puente’ or ‘bridge’ in English.
The eight national holidays celebrated in 2020 are January 1 (New Year), January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), April 10 (Good Friday), May 1 (Work Party), August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (National Holiday of Spain), December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Nativity of the Lord).
Andalucia also has holidays on February 28 (Andalucia’s day), April 9 (Holy Thursday), November 2 (Feast of All Saints) and December 7 (Spanish Constitution Day).
See the full list below
Here is the full list of 12 holidays in Andalucia in 2020:
- January 1 (Wednesday) New Year
- January 6 (Monday) Epiphany of the Lord
- February 28 (Friday) Andalucia’s day
- April 9 (Thursday) Holy Thursday
- April 10 (Friday) Holy Friday
- May 1 (Friday) Work party
- August 15 (Saturday) Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Monday) National holiday of Spain
- November 2 (Monday) Feast of All Saints (to coincide with Sunday moves to Monday)
- December 7 (Monday) Spanish Constitution Day (to coincide with Sunday moves to Monday)
- December 8 (Tuesday) Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Friday) Nativity of the Lord