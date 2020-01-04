THE Spanish calendar has a total of 12 national holidays this year – the same as 2019.

Of these, eight will be held jointly throughout Spain, while there are some regional variations.

2020
HOLIDAYS: This year there are 12 national holidays, with eight held jointly across Spain

This year, five of the eight national holidays also fall on a Friday or Monday, meaning some people can enjoy a three-day weekend. 

In Spain this is known as a ‘puente’ or ‘bridge’ in English.

The eight national holidays celebrated in 2020 are January 1 (New Year), January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), April 10 (Good Friday), May 1 (Work Party), August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (National Holiday of Spain), December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Nativity of the Lord).

Andalucia also has holidays on February 28 (Andalucia’s day), April 9 (Holy Thursday), November 2 (Feast of All Saints) and December 7 (Spanish Constitution Day).

Calendar
THREE-DAY WEEKEND: In Andalucia eight holidays fall on either a Friday or Monday

Here is the full list of 12 holidays in Andalucia in 2020:

  • January 1 (Wednesday) New Year
  • January 6 (Monday) Epiphany of the Lord
  • February 28 (Friday) Andalucia’s day
  • April 9 (Thursday) Holy Thursday
  • April 10 (Friday) Holy Friday
  • May 1 (Friday) Work party
  • August 15 (Saturday) Assumption of the Virgin
  • October 12 (Monday) National holiday of Spain
  • November 2 (Monday) Feast of All Saints (to coincide with Sunday moves to Monday)
  • December 7 (Monday) Spanish Constitution Day (to coincide with Sunday moves to Monday)
  • December 8 (Tuesday) Immaculate Conception
  • December 25 (Friday) Nativity of the Lord
