A 74-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a toy thrown during the cavalcade of the Three Kings struck her in the eye in Alicante.

The incident occurred during a Three Kings parade in the Portal of Elche plaza, situated on Alicante’s Rambla, according to the Department of Security from the municipality of Alicante.

Two other men, aged 76 and 58, were also hospitalised for chest pain and a bad fall, respectively, while five similar accidents were treated on site.

Towns and cities across Spain traditionally celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings on January 5 with the royal visitors arriving on horses and camels.

Members of the procession typically throw sweets and toys to children.