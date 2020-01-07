AN investigation has been launched after a tourist three times over the alcohol limit drove up a dual carriageway the wrong way.

The boozed-up 43-year-old man travelled for 10 kilometres in the opposite direction on the A-45 between Malaga and Cordoba.

Police received a call early yesterday morning at 00.34am after the holidaymaker was spotted heading north, having joined the highway at Aguilar de la Frontera.

A breathalyzer test revealed that the man showed positive results of 0.82 and 0.85 milligrams per litre of exhaled air.

A-45: A tourist travelled up the road for an unbelievable 10km while drunk

The sozzled motorist now faces a crime against road safety under 379.2 of the Criminal Code.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for between three to six months, be slapped with a daily fine of between six to 12 months, or be forced into community service for between 31 and 90 days.

He would also have his license to drive cars and other motor vehicles revoked for between one and four years.

The maximum amount of alcohol permitted in a breathalyzer test in Spain is 0.25 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.

“From rates higher than 0.75 milligrams per litre, the risk of having an accident can be multiplied by up to 15,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson said.