AN investigation has been launched after the body of a female tourist was found floating off Spain’s Costa del Sol yesterday.

The 51-year-old Chinese-born holidaymaker had been reported missing on January 5 before being found in the breakwaters of a Benalmadena beach.

According to sources, the woman had been staying at hotel with her family in Torremolinos.

Emergency services were alerted to the body by a fisherman at around 9.10am.

He had been fishing in front of the Torrequebrada casino when he saw a body laying face down in the water.

Diving police from the Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The area was cordoned off while the body was pulled to shore before being taken to the Malaga forensic institute.

The woman was fully dressed.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation.