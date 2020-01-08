A SCOOTER driver has been fined €1,000 after failing a breathalyser test on the Costa del Sol.

The unnamed man was driving an electric scooter when it was stopped by Policia Local in the provincial capital in the early hours of Christmas day.

The officers were carrying out random breathalyser tests as part of their drink driving Christmas campaign.

The driver of the electric scooter was tested at around 3.55am and was found to have 0.64 miligrams of alcohol per liter of air.

A second test put it at 0.70, making it almost triple the legal limit (0.25).

According to Diario Sur, the man was formally denounced for breaching article 20 of the General Traffic Regulations.

It states that ‘the drivers of vehicles, motor vehicles and bicycle drivers with a blood alcohol rate higher than 0.5 may not drive on roads covered by traffic and road safety legislation.’

Malaga announced in October that new regulations will stipulate that electric scooters can only be used in bike lanes and on the roads with other vehicles.

It added that they will be classed as vehicles, however they will be permitted to travel up to 30km/hr.