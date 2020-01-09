A SECRET bunker stashed full of weapons has been uncovered by police in Malaga.

Guardia Civil from Velez Malaga discovered the haul in Periana, just inland from the coast.

The raid was part of operation Ili Trazas and came after a tip off about a man illegally hunting birds in the area.

After inspecting a farmhouse and an underground bunker, police found a total of 20 guns described as ‘weapons of war’.

Some 281 traps for hunting birds were also seized, alongside banned hunting gear and a large number of protected fringillidai birds.

The illegal hunter has been arrested on suspicion of the illegal possession of weapons and of crimes against wildlife.