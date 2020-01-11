WHILE the Reyes revelries are only just over, TWO of Mallorca’s biggest fiestas are set to keep the festive feeling going through the gloomy month of January.

Indeed, there are more than a week of celebrations just around the corner for all the lucky Mallorca residents and visitors.

First of all, Palma pays homage to its patron saint, San Sebastian, with a ten-day shindig of cultural activities for all ages, kicking off on January 13.

And while that bash is still in full swing, San Antoni gets his day of celebrations on January 16 with bbqs, bonfires and dancing devils.

Here, the Olive Press gives you the lowdown on the coolest gigs.

Salute to San Seb

The patron saint’s feast day falls on January 20 so, in typical Mallorcan style, we celebrate the night before.

On January 19 there will be a big bonfire in Plaça Major to kick off the festivities at the annual ‘Revetla’.

A parade of giants and the famous dragon, Drac Na Coca, dance around the square to traditional bagpipe music played by the ‘xeremiers’.

This year a staggering 32 bands then playing at different locations around the city.

On January 21, the famous Correfoc run takes place, with ‘dimonis’ – dancing demons and devils – parading around with fire and drums.

Hail to Sant Ant

Fireworks: Sant Antoni returns to Mallorca

Sant Antoni has been celebrated around Mallorca for centuries with combinations of Christian traditions and pagan rituals – Son Severa’s fiesta dates back to 1698, for example.

Saint Anthony the Great’s feast day is January 17 with many towns celebrating the traditional Mallorcan way – with bonfires and dancing demons.

In the afternoon of January 16, bonfires are lit in many town squares to begin the Revetla de Sant Antoni – soon after demons and devils appear and dance around the flames.

From Manacor to Andratx, Pollenca to Playa de Palma, it’s harder to find a street NOT occupied by an immense bbq on the eve of the holiday.

It’s a neighbourly day with families and friends grilling up dinner on the streets together and many bars and cafes also moving their menus to bbqs outdoors, weather permitting.

Sa Pobla, Manacor and Arta throw some of the most famous celebrations.

Saint Anthony is the patron saint of animals and farmers, among other things and many children take their pets and animals to church to be blessed on his special day.

What’s on at Palma’s Revetla

Plaza Joan Carles I

HINDS: The girl band is set to headline

Rock and indie music, along with some metal and hardcore punk-rock will be played all night at Plaza Joan Carles I. Excellent female indie rock bank Hinds from Madrid headline, with Mallorcan pop band Actuán Gahra also playing here.

Plaza de España

Fun and funky music will take the stage at Plaza de España, with plenty of cover songs to trigger everyone’s nostalgia. Popular Furious Monkey House start the night with Murcia pop band Funambulista headlining.

Plaza de la Reina

This is the place to be for fans of Andalucian music – with rumba bands, flamenco music and salsa dancing taking over. Bands from both the mainland and Mallorca put on a show at Plaza de la Reina, including Xangito, Las Migas, Panamera Collective and La Vereda.

Plaza de Cort

Jazz and funk music is hosted at Plaza de Cort, with top musicians from around the globe playing together. The funky rhythms will be brought by the Pep Garau Quintet, then Elas and Rita Payés hit the stage. Cuban star Chuchito Valdes – son of famed Chucho Valdes will be on state, followed by funky R&B band the Jo Se Te Trio to close out the night.

La Feixina

Funky beats and electric music plays all night at La Feixina, with house music and electric remixes by Super Agent 86, Raisol and Chicago-based DJ Derrick Carter and Mallorca home-grown band, The South Normales, playing the closing set.

Plaza del Olivar

Sway the night away at Plaza del Olivar with swing music, salsa, cumbia and more taking the stage. Bands include Piolet Swing, Rumba Katxa and, closing the programme, the hilarious Super Cumbia and League of Joy.

SUPERHEROES: Super Cumbia and League of Joy in their hilarious outfits

Plaza Major

A traditional Allsorts of music is the theme of Plaza Major. Mallorcan music starts the action early at 18.30 in the square by the Glasodors, followed by classical symphony music from Al-Mayurqua, then folk band El Petit de Cal Eril. Catalunyan pop band L’últim indi – The Last Indian – finish the night off at Plaza Major.