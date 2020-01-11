AS REPORTED in The Olive Press last year, Ciudad Quesada’s much-anticipated €700k road improvements will start this month.

From January 13 until the end of April, Avenue de La Naciones will be blocked in one direction as it is totally remodelled.

PREPARATION: The Old Don Carlos has already removed it’s terrace

Pavements will be widened, while traffic entering the town at the arches will be rerouted left and right, depending on the destination.

Once these works are complete, a new roundabout will be installed at the junction beside the Municipal Centre.

PAVEMENT: Expected to double in size

The reduction of parking spaces on the street has been compensated for by spaces being made available at the new shopping centre.

Rojales councillor Derek Monks told the Olive Press further parking plots were being sought – but it depended on whether local landowners would be willing to lease space.

In the long-term, an underground car park has been MOOTED in the only expanse of land owned by the council – that outside the municipal centre itself.

