SERGIO Ramos has led 10-man Real Madrid to a 4-1 win on penalties over rivals Atletico to claim an 11th Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Galacticos captain put away the decisive spot kick at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The dramatic derby finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and was still goalless after half an hour of extra time.

One of the match’s main moments was the dismissal of Federico Valverde, the Real midfielder taking a red card to keep his team in the tie.

BATTLE: A tense tie saw 10-man Real emerge victorious over Atletico on penalties

It came as he took out Atletico’s Alvaro Morata when he was clean through in the last five minutes of extra time.

His actions led Atletico boss Diego Simeone to dub him the game’s ‘most valued player’ because he ‘won the final with his foul’.

The cynical tackle on the edge of the box lead to scuffles between both sets of players.

It came after a first half that lacked spark, in which Joao Felix passed up the only golden opportunity, as he fired wide from a Ramos pass on the edge of the area.

It wasn’t until the 79th minute that Atletico registered a shot on target after Morata latched on to a cross from Kieran Trippier, but whose close range volley was beaten away by Thibaut Courtois.