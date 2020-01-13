THE family of a British man who disappeared in Spain have issued a plea to help find him.

Harry Stagg, 23, from East Cowes, Isle of Wight, set off without a mobile phone, with the aim of reaching Malaga.

There, the former Italian restaurant worker, was to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve at his grandad’s house, but he never made it.

Harry, who has a younger brother and sister, is believed to have travelled down through France, until he met his friend, Kim Muca, with whom he visited the city of Bayona.

However the pair then became separated once they crossed the border into Spain, without any way of contacting one another.

On November 29, Harry phoned home to the Isle of Wight from the Policia Nacional station of Huesca.

But nobody picked up the phone, so he also made a call to Kim and arranged to meet him in Huesca.

Harry is described as pale, 6ft, 2, with dark brown hair, cut ‘shaggy’ and dark brown/green eyes.

His aunt, Paula Morris, 49 told the Olive Press: “It was the first or second time Harry had left the Isle of Wight alone.”

The British expat, has lived for 11 years in the Alora town of Malaga, where she was due to meet her nephew.

She added: “He was travelling, he was just doing what kids do, my dad said to him ‘why don’t you come for Christmas in Alora’.

“He likes computers and things, he’s not really adventurous and and he’s probably the shyest of his family.

“But he is very polite and well-spoken.”

Since Harry has gone missing, his family have received a new bank card in the post on the Isle of Wight.

His mum contacted local police on the island, who directed her to the British Embassy and told her to file a missing person report in Spain.

Paula is visiting the Guardia Civil in Alora tomorrow.

Have you seen Harry? Get in touch at newsdesk@theolivepress.es or at +34 951 27 35 75