ENDESA and Iberdrola have reached an agreement with numerous large chains such as McDonald’s and Carrefour to install charging points in their car parks.

Hypermarkets, shopping centres and petrol stations are to receive the charging points as the green revolution continues to gain momentum across Spain in an effort to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Certain chains across Andalucía, including Malaga already have Iberdrola charging points in selected McDonald’s chains after an agreement was brokered last year, with an aim to increase the points by the end of 2020.

Alongside Malaga, Madrid, Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha also have points in various retail areas across the city.

GREEN: An electric vehicle charging point, like many set to be rolled out across Spain

Endesa have also been busy negotiating contracts with major retailers such as Consum, Ballenoil petrol stations as well as McDonald’s to also install charging points.

Endesa’s plan is to install 8,500 charging points by 2023 whilst Iberdrola aims to install 25,000 points including in public areas, housing estates and urbanisations.

Electric vehicles in Spain are becoming increasingly popular with many car companies such as Toyota and Mercedes pledging to eliminate standard fuelled vehicles in the future.

In 2019, electric and hybrid vehicle sales have increased by 176% year on year and in terms of European market share, Spain is well on its way to reaching a 2% market share.