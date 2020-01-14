A NEW LGBT+ Liaison Officer will seek to end discrimination and build trust with this community at the Royal Gibraltar Police.

PC Allan Bartram will wear the rainbow colours on duty to ‘raise awareness and promote understanding about the needs of the LGBT+ community’.

Bartram will be given powers to act on homophobic, biphobic or transphobic complaints from the LGBT+ community.

He will be able to give advice and support to victims and witnesses of hate crimes inside the force and in the greater community.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police wishes to reinforce its commitment to eliminating discrimination.

“We will do this by building and maintaining good working relationships with all of Gibraltar’s diverse communities, inclusive of our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) community,” said the RGP.

“We continue to be determined to ensure that the LGBT+ community feels comfortable to engage with the police should they ever need to, thus building confidence and trust with them at all times.”

The new liaison officer will seek to engage with the LGBT+ community and promote understanding of its needs among colleagues.

For his part PC Bartram said: “I am extremely keen and excited to perform this new role and look forward to carrying it out to increase awareness about the needs of the LGBT+ community in Gibraltar.”

Finally, Assistant Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “As an inclusive employer we want to be seen as a diverse team of officers.

“We welcome those working in our organisation who bring difference, or those who may wish to consider future employment in our organisation.”