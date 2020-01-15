THE Costa del Sol welcomed a record number amount of tourists in 2019.

New data has revealed that Spain’s southernmost coast opened its doors to more than 13 million visitors last year.

This comes after the region of Andalucia as a whole experienced its most successful summer in history in terms of tourism, with more than 26 million overnight stays in hotels between the months of July and September.

Out of those 13 million, 98% would recommend the area as a holiday destination.

A survey undertaken by the Costa del Sol Tourism agency recorded an average score of 8.87/10 in overall satisfaction.

The CEO of the agency, Margarita del Cid is very pleased with these results and said: “The best barometer we have in order to judge if we’re doing things correctly is that the tourists who visit our destination give us such high marks, they recommend us to others and then visit us again.”

The main aspects of a holiday on the Costa del Sol that people enjoyed most are the climate and the beaches, closely followed by hospitality, nature and food.

The top three destinations along the coast for people to visit are Malaga, followed by Marbella and then Ronda.

