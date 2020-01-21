Geplaatst door Javi Mesquida Gomez op Dinsdag 21 januari 2020

THIS is the terrifying moment a monster wave seemed to engulf apartment buildings on Mallorca’s coast earlier today.

The footage, believed to have been taken in Porto Colom, shows the water splash up and cover the buildings before also hitting the person making the recording.

Another video shows a mammoth wave hit the seafront before crashing down on a car parked a fair distance away.

A local commenting on the clips declared that ‘nowhere is safe’ as a third video shows streets awash with sea water.

Mallorca remains on orange and yellow alerts for dangerous sea conditions today as a result of Storm Gloria, which has been wreaking havoc across eastern Spain over the past few days.

The island will remain on a yellow warning for the entirety of tomorrow before the weather begins to calm down on Thursday.