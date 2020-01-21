STORM Gloria has claimed a fifth life today while two people are still missing in Spain’s Valencian Community.

The fifth victim was homeless and died this afternoon in Carcaixent, near Xativa, as authorities are suspecting hypothermia as the cause of the death.

The same situation happened in Gandia, where a 54-year-old homeless Romanian woman died due to hypothermia on Monday. She was the second victim of storm Gloria.

The same day, a 70-year-old man was found knocked to the floor in Moixent, near Ontinyent, and suffering from hypothermia. Authorities tried to revive him to no avail.

Monday also saw the death of a 63-year-old in Avila, in Castilla y Leon, who was struck in the head by a roof tile.

The first victim, age 44, lost his life in Asturias when a truck lost control in heavy snowfall and crashed into his car while he was putting on snow chains.

Authorities are searching for a man who abandoned his car between Benidorm and Callosa after it was swept off the road.

A second disappearance is being investigated after a man went to check on his cows in Morella, in the province of Castellón in the Valencian Community, and didn’t return.

In areas of weather alerts, police are strongly advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

