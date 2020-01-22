SPAIN’S new government declared a national ‘climate emergency’ on Tuesday as part of a push toward enforcing ambitious measures to fight climate change.

Pedro Sanchez’s new government will send to parliament within 100 days proposed climate legislation, including targets to make the country’s electricity renewable by 2040.

The plan, announced on Tuesday by the government’s spokesperson María Jesús Montero, also foresees eliminating pollution from buses and trucks and making farming carbon neutral.

Details of the plan are to be made public when the proposed legislation is sent to parliament for approval.

Scientists say the decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record.

More than two dozen countries and scores of local and regional authorities have declared a climate emergency in recent years.