A BRITISH builder is taking his Spanish rescue dog on a nationwide Spanish tour in a bid to raise money for charity.

Tom Day, 62, is taking his Podenco Chica on a coast to coast walk from Gibraltar to Andorra.

“She makes a great hot water bottle sleeping in our tent,” Day, from Somerset, told the Olive Press.

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: Tom and Chica

Following the GR-7, which eventually leads to Athens, he and his wife Gill Crane, 65, hope to raise thousands for the plight of other rescue dogs in Spain.

Speaking after their eighth day walking, Day added: “We really need to help dogs like this and for people to change attitudes to them.”

Podencos are mostly used as hunting dogs in Spain, kept in tiny cages, and often let go illegally or killed after the hunting season ends. Chica herself was abandoned before being found cold, wet and hungry.

Day anticipates that the 1900 km walk will take four months to complete and chose the GR-7 as “it is less well-known and quieter”.

They are raising money for SOS Podenco Rescue and Galgos del Sol.

To support Chica and Tom you can follow them on their Facebook page Chica’s Challenge.

