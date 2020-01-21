A LARGE fish has been filmed on a pavement in the Costa Blanca after it was hurled inland by storm Gloria.
Gale force 9 winds tossed the sea creature onto the roadside in Javea yesterday before it was picked up by residents.
It comes as the Costa Blanca has been battered by high winds, rain and snow as the region was put on a red alert by Spain’s met office AEMET.
Alicante airport was closed for a day and a half while inbound flights were rerouted as far as Ibiza.
Olive Press TV
Storm gloria destroys stable roof as British owner scrambling to rehome 11 horses in Alicante.
02:47
Massive fish hurled onto road by storm Gloria in Spain
00:27
A Guardia Civil captain has urged residents NOT to take selfies during gale force winds
01:34
Storm Gloria hits the Costa Blanca
01:31
Reporter nearly washed away as storm hits Javea's Arenal beach | Olive Press TV
01:00
Olive Press TV on site as storm breeches Denia beach walls
01:01
Tips for driving through standing water
01:50
Fire at Alicante Airport January 15 2020
00:41
Fire at Alicante Airport 2
00:11
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11