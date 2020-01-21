A LARGE fish has been filmed on a pavement in the Costa Blanca after it was hurled inland by storm Gloria.

Gale force 9 winds tossed the sea creature onto the roadside in Javea yesterday before it was picked up by residents.

It comes as the Costa Blanca has been battered by high winds, rain and snow as the region was put on a red alert by Spain’s met office AEMET.

Alicante airport was closed for a day and a half while inbound flights were rerouted as far as Ibiza.