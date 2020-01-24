ALAVES have signed Roberto on loan from West Ham.

The Spaniard signed for the East London club in the summer, but has had a tough time adjusting to life in the Premier League.

He has been criticised by fans for his performances and with the return of Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, the 33-year-old was now surplus to requirements.

The Madrileno has played for a few teams in Spain’s top tier, including Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Malaga – when they were still in La Liga.

Alaves who currently sit 14th in the table are now added to this list of teams.

West Ham thanked the Spaniard on Twitter and wished him luck for his loan spell.

Hammer’s fans found this an excuse to joke about his departure with the most common post being “Good luck Alaves”.

Roberto could make his debut on Saturday at home against Villarreal.