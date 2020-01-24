AXARQUIA’s biggest and best resorts have represented the region at one of the most important tourism fairs in Europe this past week.

Nerja, Torrox, Rincon de la Victoria and Almachar are all hoping to put Axarquia on the map at put it in the same leagues as their Costa del Sol neighbours.

The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), held in Madrid, brought together representatives from across the world to show off their respective countries, and gave Axarquia the perfect platform to mix with the most influential tour operators and brands.

2020 Looks to be a big year for Rincon de la Victoria.

Councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín (PP) has penned agreements with leading tour operator TUI to bring organised excursions to its Cave of Treasures, Benalgalbon and Los Acantilado.

During the meeting with director for Spain, Ian Livesey, Martin secured TUI’s first packages in the eastern region of the Costa del Sol.

The agreement, scheduled to begin in the spring, will mean a significant increase in French tourism to the area, then later German and Dutch.

Torrox pushes on with their tourism plan.

Torrox is pushing forward with its “Best Climate in Europe” campaign which it debuted in London in November.

The latest stop in mayor Oscar Medina’s campaign brought the message to the capital to show off Torrox’s offerings.

Along with Antonio José Martín, Medina also met with tour operators and hotel chains to discuss future plans to develop the town into a fully fledged resort.

Among the companies interest in investing were Iberostar, Preferred Group and Melia.

PACKED: Vast numbers of people were at the tourism fair

Nerja focuses on sports

Already a popular resort along the Axarquia coastline, Nerja used their FITUR platform to push sports development in the area.

With an average temperature of 19 degrees throughout the year, the place is perfect for all year round events and training camps.

The Councillor for Sports Daniel Rivas and the Vice President of the Spanish Athletics Federation, Enrique Enrique Cuenca presented the 2020 sports calendar which is set to include the Spanish Under 14 Athletics Championship and the oldest athletics event in Andalucía, the 64 Urban Race of Nerja.

Almachar’s small but mighty campaign

Although Almachar only has a population of 2,000, Deputy Mayor, Mario Torres and Councillor Aroa Palma joined their Axarquian neighbours at FITUR this year.

The village is well known for its exclusive raisin industry and holder of an “Important Systems of the World Agricultural Heritage” (SIPAM) award, the aim has been to promote its crops to a larger audience and allow fellow industry officials understand the region and its tourism potential.