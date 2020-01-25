AEMET has been forced to upgrade the weather alert for Malaga to orange following a sharp increase in storms, hail and rainfall.

Things took a sudden turn after midnight Friday night, leading the weather agency to activate the alert for the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley until 6pm on Saturday.

Thursday’s historic hailstorm which left streets and beaches covered in hail and snow could be repeated overnight, experts believe.

Hail has already been falling in Teatinos and El Consul, in Malaga city, and in Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

The heavy rainfall in some areas is already leading to flooding and large swells of water.

Inland areas will remain on yellow alert for much of Saturday – as will parts of Huelva, Sevilla and Cadiz.