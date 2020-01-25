@Storm_Malaga la que esta cayendo en Benalmádena! pic.twitter.com/EQ5YezEvoi
— ?sergiocm urbex (@malaga95) January 25, 2020
AEMET has been forced to upgrade the weather alert for Malaga to orange following a sharp increase in storms, hail and rainfall.
Things took a sudden turn after midnight Friday night, leading the weather agency to activate the alert for the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley until 6pm on Saturday.
De cena en playamar, Torremolinos, Málaga….de postre: Agua con granizos!!! Gin tónic después @tiempobrasero @Storm_Malaga @monicalopez_tve pic.twitter.com/DEnFQn4s6S
— Lola López (@LolaLopez66) January 25, 2020
Thursday’s historic hailstorm which left streets and beaches covered in hail and snow could be repeated overnight, experts believe.
Hail has already been falling in Teatinos and El Consul, in Malaga city, and in Benalmadena and Torremolinos.
Av/Andalucía totalmente inundada @AEMET_SINOBAS @Storm_Malaga @AEMET_Andalucia @InfoMeteoTuit @tiempobrasero pic.twitter.com/TJ4qMn0mqL
— Pablo Fernández (@Pablo_jfv) January 24, 2020
The heavy rainfall in some areas is already leading to flooding and large swells of water.
Inland areas will remain on yellow alert for much of Saturday – as will parts of Huelva, Sevilla and Cadiz.