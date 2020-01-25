OLIVE PRESS reader, Gary Cummings, of Formentera del Segura, sent us this dramatic picture of what he describes as ‘The Leaning Tower of Guardamar’.

Cummings owns Your Holiday Bike in nearby Benijofar and was on one of his regular rides from the mouth of the Segura River at Guardamar along to La Mata, when he saw the devastation caused by Storm Gloria, this week.

“DANGEROUS”: Foundations washed away

He described the scene, “The watchtower was just left balancing on what was left of its foundations – it did look dangerous.”

GARY CUMMINGS: Keen photographer and cyclist

The Carrickfergus man is a keen amateur photographer, and regularly posts his pictures on social media.

When his Guardamar picture went online, many others made comments such as, “It reflects the power of the sea and its impact on the local seafront.”

Carol Grason lamented, “The power of nature.”

If you have any similarly dramatic images of storm damage on the Costa Blanca, please send them into newsdesk@theolivepress.es