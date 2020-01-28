A WOMAN has been quarantined in a Costa Blanca hospital after Torrevieja doctors feared the 66-year-old showed signs of coronavirus.

The tourist, of Icelandic nationality, told doctors she had recently spent time in Wuhan, the epicentre of the current contagion feared passed to a human from a bushmeat market.

Sources at the Hospital de Torrevieja said the woman presented herself today with a fever and cough symptomatic of coronavirus, which has claimed at least 81 lives in China.

She reportedly came with her 52-year-old husband, who showed no symptoms of the flu-like disease, and both are now in quarantine.

The pair had recently flown into Alicante with the intention of holidaying there for some time.

Samples taken from the woman have been sent to the Instituto de Salud Carlos III in Madrid, where specialists will confirm the presence of coronavirus.