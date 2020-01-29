THE Wuhan Zall football team will be arriving at Malaga airport today after leaving China amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese First Division team have been deemed safe to enter Spain as its members were training in Guangzhou, some 1,000km from the Wuhan epicentre.

They have also not been near Wuhan since January 2 and have therefore passed the maximum incubation period.

Meanwhile, no one has presented any symptoms.

The Coronavirus monitoring group in Andalucia will still be taking precautionary measures with the travelling group.

It comes after several people have been tested for the virus across Spain in the last week, including five in Malaga.

All tests have come back negative.