ORIHUELA’S Medieval Market will be a lot safer, this weekend, thanks to additional staff on hand to deal with emergency events.

The annual celebrations are expected to draw thousands of visitors between tomorrow, January Friday 31, and Sunday February 2.

REDUCED RISK: Victor Valverde and Pepe Andugar with emergency plans and ID wristbands for minors

Víctor Valverde, the city’s Councilor for Emergencies, has arranged, “several strategic points, in different areas of the town in cases of emergency.”

Orihuela’s Chief of Emergencies, Pepe Andúgar, is aware of the potential problems of, “fire, incidents with gas pipelines, water leaks and evacuation”

Shifts of extra Civil Protection personnel will be assigned throughout the three days and two nights of celebration, along with additional Red Cross staff.

PACKED: Last year’s crowds

The Advanced Command Post (PMA) will be installed on the Old Bridge with relevant emergency vehicles, from where the entire weekend’s safety will be coordinated.

Civil Protection officers will be equipped with first aid kits and defibrillators.

They will also hand out ID bracelets for small children in case they become separated from their families.

