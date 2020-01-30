A CALLOSA de Segura woman has been arrested for the theft of 40 ‘Satisfyer’ vibrators from her local store.

Having stolen the shipment on January 23, she was tracked down by Guardia Civil a day later, but more than half of the items had already been used.

CCTV footage from the store shows the woman brazenly picking up the newly-delivered box while staff were busy.

The 40-year-old confessed that much of the €2000 haul had been shared with her neighbours in the Costa Blanca South municipality.

USED GOODS: Guardia Civil with some of the vibrators that were seized.

Sources report that this particular model has become one of the most demanded sex products in Spain, with sales increasing by 1,300% in 2019.

The woman was later released on charges, and is now awaiting trial.

