A SPANISH city will soon have the largest cantilevered swimming pool in Europe, the second largest in the world.

The Murcia pool is part of a large casino and leisure centre project called Odiseo (Odysseus), due for completion in March.

LARGEST IN EUROPE: The pool being tested by architect, Manuel Clavel

The architect, Manuel Clavel, tested the facility for himself and recorded this thrilling video some 30 metres above the ground.

The pool itself is 42 metres long, with 20 metres jutting out into the Murcia skies.

DESIGN: The clever cantilever design during construction

The pool is only surpassed by a larger pool of similar design in Singapore.

The Orenes Grupo have spent €18m on the building, which accommodates the casino, leisure centre, meeting places, and restaurants.