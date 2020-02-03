A 4.2 MAGNITUDE earthquake has been registered near the Costa del Sol.

The seismic took place shortly before 4pm, with the epicenter in Almogia, which sits almost directly north of Torremolinos.

It was recorded this afternoon at 3:45pm.

The quake has been located at a latitude of 36.8 degrees north and a longitude of 4.48 degrees west, according to information on the National Geographic website.

At first, the intensity of the earthquake in Almogia was set at 3.5 degrees on the richter scale, before it intensified later.

The Andalucian emergency authorities have not received any calls in relation to the earthquake.