AN INTERNATIONAL gang of human traffickers that brought nearly 1,000 illegal immigrants to Spanish shores has been arrested.

Policia Nacional and EUROPOL combined forces to infiltrate and arrest 26 of the group, this week.

OFFICIAL FOOTAGE: Policia Nacional and EUROPOL arrest gang in Alicante and discover fleet of vehicle used to smuggle immigramts

Taskforce agents say fast boats allegedly brought illegal immigrants from the coast of Oran (Algeria) and Tangier (Morocco), landing on Almeria and Cádiz beaches.

The gang, based in Algeria and the provinces of Almería and Alicante, smuggled more than 900 immigrants during last year.

Between €2000 and €2500 was charged for the sea crossing, generating €1.5m.

ILLEGAL PROCEEDS: Money and phones seized

Agents simultaneously swooped at five addresses in Almería and one in the city of Alicante – where €20,000 in cash was found, along with a fleet of 17 cars used in their trafficking operations.

It is reported that the gang would dump immigrants by the roadside, if they didn‘t have an extra €500 to pay for onward transport.

