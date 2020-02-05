THE Costa del Sol airport is now operating as normal after visibility has improved.



Thick fog forced some 16 flights to divert away from Malaga airport this morning with some taking detours to Granada, Jaen, Sevilla and Jerez.



Between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00 this morning all planes travelling to Malaga had to be redirected, with one plane being forced to divert last night.



In total, 17 flights have been diverted, one at night and 16 this morning, of which six went to Seville, seven to Granada and three to Jerez.



The current winds appeared to sweep away the fog around 11:00 this morning.



FOG: Phenomenon known as the Taro

The recent phenomenon is known as the taró covering the coast in dense sea fog over the past two days.

