A LOCAL man has been arrested on money laundering charges related to drug smuggling in the area.

The operation was carried out by the Economic Crime Unit at the Royal Gibraltar Police with the help of a Guardia Civil drug-trafficking specialists.

“This arrest follows a protracted investigation led by the RGP in conjunction with the Income Tax Office and other agencies,” said the RGP.

“A number of residential and business premises were searched with the assistance of HM Customs Dog Section.”

The investigation is part of wider campaign to root out drug trafficking and money laundering in Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar area.

Officers of the Guardia Civil Organo de Coordinacion de Operacion de Narcotrafico Sur de Espana (OCON-SUR), were present during some of the searches on a non-operational basis.

Although the 34-year-old was later released, investigations are continuing.

A larger effort to fight the proceeds of drug trafficking is being carried out on both sides of the border.

Police co-operation is one of the transitional Brexit MOUs agreed by Gibraltar, UK and Spain in an effort to stop crime in the area.