HOLLYWOOD legend Kirk Douglas has died at his Beverly Hills home in California at the age of 103.

Spain, along with the rest of the world will mourn the Spartacus and Captives of Evil actor who was considered one of Tinseltown’s last ‘true greats’.

It seems the Oscar-winner was no stranger to Mallorca, having dined at Palma’s grill restaurant El Patio, where he signed the honour book.

But it wasn’t until 1994 that he returned to the Island, staying at his son Michael’s €36.5 million mansion in Deia.

Their reunion was thought to have been somewhat conciliatory following some career competition.

Three-time Oscar-nominee Kirk only ever received an honorary Oscar in 1995 for his iconic work, while his son bagged two for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and Wall Street (1987).

Kirk also visited the Costa del Sol for the filming of one of his more low key films Once is Not Enough (1975).

The Paramount production shot a scene at the Hotel Marbella Club in Malaga where the star is also rumoured to have stayed.

He was also known for his party nights, touring the trendy bars and clubs such as the Menchu Bar (the luxury club of Menchu Escobar), along with Tiffany’s in Torremolinos.

Unfortunately, although it brought Marbella the irresistible protagonist of Spartacus and Paths of Glory, the film failed to live up to his legend.

