LOS NIETOS residents identified an alleged burglar as he attempted to retrieve his car from a tow truck on Saturday.

POLICIA LOCAL: Aided by Los Nietos residents

The man was arrested by Policia Local of Cartagena in connection with a series of burglaries on the Mar Menor coast.

When a tow truck was called because of the car being so poorly parked, the owner attempted to persuade the agent not to remove it.

In doing so, neighbours and passers-by gathered to remonstrate after he was identified as one of a gang of robbers that had targeted the area.

