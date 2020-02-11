THIS is the dramatic moment a high-speed car chase between police and a suspect was captured in Andalucia.

The dashboard cam of another driver records the moment a Policia Nacional car stops a plate-less vehicle in the middle of the A-49 motorway in Huelva.

It can then be seen speeding off and driving erratically before bashing into one of the cop cars in pursuit.

In then does a 180 degrees turn before coming to a halt.

Several police officers quickly circle the vehicle with their guns drawn and pointed towards the driver.

Investigators discovered the suspect did not have the correct legal documentation for the car, which is the presumed motive for attempting to flee.