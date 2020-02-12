CRISTIANO Ronaldo has announced he will be opening a hotel in Madrid this summer.

Ronaldo has his own brand, CR7, which was founded in 2016.

ROMANTIC: The terrace looks suited perfectly for couples

Although he moved to Turin in 2018 when he signed for Juventus, the footballer still has strong ties with Madrid.

Last year he promoted the opening of the Insparya hair clinic, of which he is a partner, and this summer he will open the Pestana CR7 hotel in the heart of Calle Gran Via.

STATE OF THE ART: If people fancy a drink they can relax at the bar

The hotel has an investment of €15 million and will be the first one outside Portugal.

It will be followed by hotels in Marrakech and New York later on in the year, along with one in Manchester in 2021 and another in Paris in 2023.

COSY & MODERN: The bedrooms are tailored to suit everyone

The building used for the hotel was built in the 1920s and is currently being renovated by the architecture and interior design studio B76.

The establishment will include 168 rooms, with views of Calle Gran Via, along with a restaurant, a sports bar, a gym, a swimming pool and a rooftop that has 360° views of the city.