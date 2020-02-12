THE departing governor was praised for being ‘an important part of Team Gibraltar’ by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

A who’s who of Gibraltar said goodbye to the Governor Lt Gen Ed Davis yesterday evening at Grand Battery House.

Ed Davis has been governor for four years, representing the queen and serving as a figure head for the British Peninsula, with responsibility for security and defence.

The Governor is to leave the convent early next week, when a new Governor will be eventually selected by the British Government and then appointed by the Queen.

GATHERING: Important members of the community were invited to the reception.

“I consider Ed to be an important part of Team Gibraltar,” said Fabian Picardo in his speech.

“And in particular he has done the job of representing Her Majesty very well indeed and very proudly too.”

“Whether in the community or elsewhere, Ed’s dedication to service, to Her Majesty and to Gibraltar has been evident.”

KEY TO OUR HEARTS: Ed Davis with his wife Lorraine.

From December 2011 to June 2014, Lieutenant General Edward Davis served the role as Commandant General in the Royal Marines.

His civilian career began when the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced that Ed would taking up the role after the resignation of former Gibraltar Governor Sir James Dutton in October 2015.

FAREWELL SPEECH: Departing Governor Ed Davis says a few words.

And he assumed office on the 19th of January 2016.

Ed Davis was given a set of sterling silver keys to serve as a memoir, referencing Gibraltar’s iconic event called the Ceremony of the Keys.

“You will be sadly missed – but no doubt continuing to be a part of our lives in different ways,” added Picardo.