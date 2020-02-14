SPAIN’S leading independent provider of telecoms has launched a campaign to help neglected urbanisations get high-speed fiber optic internet access.

Telitec, operating for over 15 years through Spain and its islands, this week announced its Can I Get Fiber plan following the successful installation of 300MB fiber unlimited networks to nearly 30 urbanisations in the northern Costa Blanca region.

Though Spain has led the fibre optic movement with nearly 80% of the population connected – compared to 10% in the UK – the benefits have been concentrated in higher-populated cities and towns.

“Now we are reaching out to other urbanizations and areas to replicate the suggest of what we have achieved deploying fiber so far, with the help and determination of the residents,” said Telitec CEO Jan McDowell.

“If you follow the link www.canigetfibre.es you can put your address and details and we can let you know if you can get fiber right now or if we are working with your community to make fiber a reality where you live.

“It’s been a great project so far, and it’s going from strength to strength and with prices of 29.99 plus Iva for 300MB fiber unlimited – our clients are happy.”

Telitec’s 300mb fiber optic internet packages cost as little as 29.99 plus IVA per month

Jan added that two to three years ago, Telitec formulated a plan to bring sought-over fibre optic internet to ‘forgotten urbanisations’.

Following countless meetings with urbanisation presidents, administrators and residents, the British-run business was able to create proposals depending on urbanisation size, existing infrastructure and number of residents.

“We started holding open meetings for the residents of the urbanisations, explaining all of this and answering clearly any queries they have. The whole venture has been mind-blowingly successful,” added Jan.

“To date we have deployed and installed fiber to thousands and covered nearly 30 urbanizations in the area of Benitachell, Javea and Moraira, and we keep pushing forward.”

Telitec can provide all forms of telecommunications, including six internet options, mobile and TV, while tailoring packages to suit their client’s needs.

“Many of our clients split their time between Spain and their country of origin, UK, Holland, Belgium, France, Germany etc. so they are looking for internet part-time and we can accommodate this,” she said.

“They also use the internet differently; some customers are light users and others run businesses or work at home via their internet connections and again we can tailor the connection to their needs.”

Telitec provides fiber optic all over Spain, where available, with options to add mobile and TV services if required.

Join Telitec’s ‘Can I Get Fiber’ campaign at www.canigetfibre.es

Call Telitec on + 34 965743473

This article was produced in partnership with Telitec.