A NEW high speed train service will connect Sevilla to Granada in two and a half hours.

The arrival of the Avant train reduces current train travel along this route by 90 minutes.

This weekend saw Renfe begin the high-speed service, with four direct, daily journeys in each direction.

A one way ticket will set you back €47.2 euros, while the cost is reduced to around €38 when purchasing the round trip ticket.

The train replaces a more problematic service and has been set up to boost the economy and tourism in both provinces.

This new service will make stops in Córdoba, Puente Genil, Antequera Santa Ana (Málaga) and Loja (Granada).

Making Granada much better connected to those surrounding cities of Malaga, Cordoba and Sevilla.

Train passengers can now visit the Mezquita Catedral de Cordoba and travel to Granada’s Alhambra in under two hours.

Sandra Garcia, delegate of the Junta said the new service was ‘fundamental for Andalucia’ and stressed that the rail connection will help to avoid depopulation.

