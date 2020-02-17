JON Rahm has missed the chance to become world number one for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard needed to win the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, in order to unseat Rory Mcllroy at the top of the world rankings.

Australia’s Adam Scott, was instead crowned champion, finishing on 11 under par.

“It’s a very special win this week,” said former world number one Scott, 39.

“They’re not coming easy for me these days so I’m going to savour this one.”

This allowed the Northern Irishman, Mcllroy, to keep his throne.

Rahm finished in 17th place, alongside his countryman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, both on five under par.

Fellow Spaniard, Sergio Garcia finished on one under par, ending the tournament in 37th.

The surprise of the competition however, is former world number one, Tiger Woods, coming in last.

The American finished in 68th place, 11 over par – at the bottom of the pack of players who made the final cut.