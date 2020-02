POLICE FORCES combined in Callosa de Segura to arrest 50 people for violation of the ‘Aliens Act’, on St Valentine’s Day.

COMBINED OPERATION: National Police, Guardia Civil and Local Police worked together

Those arrested were found to be bereft of the necessary residency permits.

Policia Nacional, Guardia Civil and Policia Local swooped on Thursday, where thirty armed agents rounded up the offenders from the Lo Cartagena neighbourhood of the town.

Public parks, shops, and game rooms were also targeted during the operation.